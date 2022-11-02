TAP REPORTS PROFIT OF 111 MILLION IN THE THIRD QUARTER

TAP went from loss to profit in the third quarter of the year, obtaining gains of 111 million euros, which compares with losses of 134.5 million euros in the same period last year, the Portuguese airline revealed in a statement to the Market Commission. of Securities (CMVM).

This morning, the national press reveals that, with this performance in the third quarter, TAP closed the first nine months of the year as a whole with a still negative net result of 90.8 million euros, a figure that represents an improvement of 85% compared to to losses of more than 627 million euros in the same period of 2021.

From Jornal Madeira

No where near the 2.55 billion bailout and restructuring plan they had in December.

