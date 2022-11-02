Rally Vinho Madeira – “The 2022 edition is marked by the terrible accident that happened”

Almost three months later, Club Sports Madeira, the organizer of the Madeira Wine Rally, took stock of this year’s edition of the region’s main automotive event.

In this edition, in which the competition was marked by a fateful accident that killed a 13-year-old child, the organization began by addressing the situation and guarantees that until the time the accident occurred, safety issues were taking place “within normality” .

“Until the last stage, we will not say that everything was working perfectly, but even with some excesses of the public in some areas, the rally was taking place within perfect normality and within a safety that did not jeopardize the realization of the race. ”, said Paulo Fontes, noting that although the sad event was highlighted in the report of the FPAK and FIA observers, it did not penalize the “race management, the safety plan, nor those responsible”.

Still on this situation, Paulo Fontes made it known that, so far, the organizing committee has not been notified by the authorities to make statements about what happened and also informed that, as had been promised, the money raised with the revenues of the ‘ Especial’ da Avenida do Mar were reverted to the family of little Vitória.

Although at the media level, especially through international news, the official acknowledged that the fatal accident had a great negative impact on the competition’s notoriety, Paulo Fontes announced that the queen race of Madeira’s motorsport generated 12.8 million euros of media impact. , registering an increase to the 2021 edition, which was 5.5 million euros.

“1,787 news stories about the race were published, 760 on television and 1,027 in online format. There are news with a very positive reputation and others very negative, but clearly they are more positive”, he stressed.

From Diário Notícias

