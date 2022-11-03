FADO SOIREE AT BLANDY’S WINE LODGE

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

Tomorrow, November 4th, there’s a Fado soiree at Blandy’s.

The moment will be carried out by Académica da Madeira from 21:00.

Entrance is free.

From Jornal Madeira

