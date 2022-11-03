FADO SOIREE AT BLANDY’S WINE LODGE

FADO SOIREE AT BLANDY’S WINE LODGETobi Hughes·3rd November 2022Madeira News Tomorrow, November 4th, there’s a Fado soiree at Blandy’s. The moment will be carried out by Académica da Madeira from 21:00. Entrance is free. From Jornal Madeira Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related