The “Queen Victoria” returned today to the Port of Funchal for an 11-hour layover.

Coming from Southampton, 1821 passengers and 972 crew are on board (2,793 people in total).

The ship leaves at 5:30 pm for the island of La Palma, in the Canaries.

The “Queen Victoria” is on a 12-night cruise. After Funchal and La Palma, the ship calls at Tenerife, Arrecife, Lisbon and returns to Southampton, where the cruise ends on 11 November.

From Jornal Madeira

