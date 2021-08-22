Seems to be a run of Falling Tourists at the moment.

According to what Jornal Madeira learned, the São Vicente and Porto Moniz Fire Brigades, aided by the Madeiran Volunteers, are carrying out a rescue in Chão da Ribeira in an area of ​​difficult access.

According to a source from the regional civil protection service, a foreign citizen is – at the moment – ​​being rescued in the Chão da Ribeira area, in Seixal. It is suspected that the woman has a fracture of the lower limb.

At the site, in rescue operations, there are two corporations: the São Vicente and Porto Moniz Volunteer Firefighters and, in support, the Madeira Volunteer Firefighters. The Forest Police and PSP are also involved in rescue operations, supporting the work of firefighters.

