The foreigner who suffered a fall this afternoon while walking in Chão da Ribeira, in Seixal, was on a route not recommended.

The victim, who was in the company of her husband and two children, has already been rescued but is suspected of having several fractures.

Around 20 members of the São Vicente and Porto Moniz Volunteer Firefighters and the Madeira Volunteer Firefighters are involved in this rescue.

There is also a member of the Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation and the Public Security Police at the site.

The tourist, a woman in her 50s, was about an hour from the main road and fell into an area with difficult access.

The commander of the São Vicente and Porto Moniz Volunteer Firefighters argues that Madeira deserves extra attention in terms of trails, levadas or paths.

Artur Fernandes says that “it is necessary to create a group that explores this leisure, ensuring that everything is signed for the sake of a safe destination”. He also recalled that the lives of hikers but also of the firefighters who go to the rescue are at risk.

From Diário Notícias