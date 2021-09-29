A couple of tourists got lost in the mountains of Madeira and ended up in a dangerous area

A foreign couple, around 40 years old, got lost yesterday in the mountains of Madeira, during a walk that began in Pombal, in Santa do Porto Moniz.

The foreigners left the so-called normal trail and ended up on an unrecommended route, in Achadas da Cruz, staying in a very slippery, difficult-to-access area with several chasms.

The alert was given to the Regional Civil Protection Service, around 7 pm, and the rescue team of the São Vicente and Porto Moniz Volunteer Firefighters, as well as the Forestry Police and the Public Security Police, were mobilized to the scene.

The couple were found around 9 pm, the entire operation having ended by midnight.

The man had some bruises on his legs but none were transported to the emergency department.

From Diário Notícias

Seems people never learn, and continue to take risks and with a whole new generation of tourist visiting the island now, I see more and more of this happening, and more than likely more lives lost.

  1. Glad to hear that they were rescued safely and with no harm to anyone…but these 2 irresponsible individuals should be made to pay for the costs involved in deploying these amazing rescuers who put themselves at great danger. Very sadly, some people just never learn do they? And at 7pm too when sunset is at 8pm…and between 9pm and midnight it would have been probably pitch-dark! The walking routes are clearly marked for a reason! Quite unbelievable!

  2. It is encouraged to educate tourists on their arrivals that to go into the mountains requires a guide or a guided tour with those that know the mountains well.

  3. It’s a result of the YouTube-Hype around Madeira the recent years. It would be in the interest of the whole island to strengthen this trend no further. Social-Media-Tourism kills the places it makes famous.

