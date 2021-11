Two tourists in their 80s were injured this morning, as a result of a toboggan accident in Monte.

Due to the accident, one of the tourists was thrown from the basket.

Both complain about the cervical spine and one of them has an open fracture in one leg. Relief is being provided by the Madeira Volunteer Firefighters and the Rapid Intervention Medical Team (EMIR).

From Diário Notícias

