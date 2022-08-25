Father and daughter Kayak near Calhau da Lapa

Father and daughter Kayak near Calhau da LapaTobi Hughes·25th August 2022Madeira News Thanks to Dan for sharing this video of himself and daughter having some survival lessons on the ocean. Calhau da Lapa is still closed at the moment, but I have heard it could be reopened very soon. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related