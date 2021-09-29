ULTRA MADEIRA 2021 ON OCTOBER 2ND AND 3RD

AARAM – Athletics Association of the Autonomous Region of Madeira is the organizing association of the event called Ultra Madeira, whose 5th edition will take place on October 2nd and 3rd, 2021, “with absolute respect for the environment”.

This, which will be the penultimate event of the Madeira Trail Circuit in the 2020-21 season, represents a trail running event that takes place entirely on the island of Madeira and includes 4 events.

They are :

ULTRA MADEIRA – 83km and 3810 meters of positive slope (linear format) – October 2nd – Departure at 06:00 in Ponta do Pargo – 61 athletes

TRAIL 30K – 30km and 1360 meters of positive slope (linear format) – October 2nd – Departure at 9:00 am at Porto da Cruz School – 154 athletes

TRAIL 17K – 17km and 340 meters of positive slope (linear format) – REGIONAL TRAIL CHAMPIONSHIP (JUNIORES) – October 2nd – Departure at 11:00 at the Portela à Vista Restaurant – 152 athletes

MINI TRAIL – 8km and 290 meters of positive slope (linear format) – REGIONAL TRAIL CHAMPIONSHIP (JUVENIS) – October 3rd – Departure at 10:00 am next to Santa Casa da Misericórdia – 20 athletes

In a statement, AARAM states that on October 2nd, at 5 pm, the Awards Ceremony will take place (Caniçal) – Trail 17K and Trail 30K races. On the 3rd, at 12:30 pm, the Awards Ceremony will take place (Caniçal) – Trail 8K and Trail 83K races.

From Jornal Madeira

