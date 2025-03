Due to strong waves, the wall of the Reis Magos pumping station in Caniço collapsed, leaving a trail of destruction behind.

The area is already fenced off and municipal authorities are already on site, such as the Municipal Civil Protection Service.

The vice-president of the municipality appeals to residents to stay away from the coastal area and asks for caution when approaching the sea to capture images.

From Jornal Madeira

