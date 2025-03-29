Temperature in Lugar de Baixo has already exceeded 26 ºC at 10 am

Depression located west of the archipelago is influencing the weather in Madeira.

The weather looks unsettled for the next 10 days at least, with more depressions rolling in. The weather systems are much lower, bringing us all the bad weather, while parts of the UK are basking in sunshine.

In Canico its very hazy.

Weather forecasts pointed to a significant rise in maximum temperatures in the Autonomous Region of Madeira this weekend and this is being seen in several locations on the island of Madeira.

The highlight goes to Lugar de Baixo which, at 10 am this Saturday, already recorded 26.1 ºC in this start of spring that had been mild until then.

In Quinta Grande, thermometers were showing 22.3 ºC in the middle of the morning on this windy and hot Saturday, according to weather forecasts from the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA).

Lido (Funchal), with 22.2 ºC, Funchal/Observatório (Lazareto), with 21.7 ºC and Prazeres (20.9ºC) were other locations whose maximum temperatures exceeded 20 degrees Celsius at 10 am this Saturday.

As reported by DIÁRIO last Tuesday, in mountainous regions the temperature could rise by up to 10 ºC and up to 4 ºC in locations closer to the coast during this weekend, with humidity expected to drop to below 30% and strong winds with gusts of up to 110 km/h.

