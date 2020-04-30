Turismo de Portugal has created a support line for companies with less than 10 workers and a turnover of less than two million euros. According to RTP-M, 170 Madeiran micro-companies linked to tourism have already requested access to this aid.

“It is a line that was launched with a total value of 60 million euros and is available for micro-companies”, explained Luís Araújo, president of Turismo de Portugal, to RTP-M.

The approximately 170 regional applications correspond to a value of 1.6M euros and 400 thousand euros of the total applications were paid.

Accommodation, restaurants and travel agencies can apply for this government support, through Turismo de Portugal. At the national level, 4 thousand companies applied for this support line, in 4 weeks.

The amount must be repaid, with a one year grace period and two more to be repaid.

From Diário Notícias