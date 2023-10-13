127 firefighters and 40 vehicles continue to fight the flames

At this moment, the fight against the three fires that remain active in the region – Porto Moniz, Calheta and Câmara de Lobos – is being carried out by 127 firefighters, supported by 40 vehicles and the air force, which since early in the morning has been been carrying out water discharges in the most critical areas.

In the assessment made recently, the regional secretary of Health and Civil Protection pointed out the areas of Prazeres and Florenças, both in Calheta, and the town of Porto Moniz, as those that require the most concern.

In Calheta, 40 firefighters are involved, supported by 11 vehicles; in Porto Moniz there are 80 firefighters, with 27 vehicles; In Câmara de Lobos there are seven firefighters, with two vehicles.

When faced with the lamentations of some people who realized that the resources have not reached all locations, Pedro Ramos made a point of highlighting that at no time did the device fail and that the distribution of resources has been done according to who is in command of operations.

