The solarium on Praia de São Tiago, one of the most emblematic in the city, has already been repaired thanks to work carried out by the City Council of Funchal.

This beach, which is free to access, now has a renovated solarium due to damage caused by sea erosion. “These works consisted of partially paving, now offering better conditions to those who use this beach located in the Old Town. The total investment amounted to around 19,000 euros”, explains the press release.

