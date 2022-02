The hospitalization report issued this Thursday by SESARAM reports three more deaths in the Region due to complications related to Covid-19 infection.

In this way, the Region now counts 192 deaths of patients with covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Furthermore, today, official information reports that 65 users are hospitalized, one of which is in intensive care, thus bringing the total number of hospitalizations to 596.

