CARLOS FRANÇA WINS MADEIRA REGIONAL COCKTAILS CONTEST 2022

Bartender Carlos França won today the Madeira 2022 Regional Cocktails Contest, which took place at Mercado dos Lavradores, in Funchal.

This competition, organized by the Madeira Barmen Association, also served to select the eight professionals who will represent the region in the national competition, from 1 to 3 April, in the Algarve.

In addition to Carlos França, Mafalda Fernandes, Luís Soares, Débora Santos, Eusébio Silva, César Figueira, Márcio Rodrigues and Pedro Moreira (winner at national level in 2021) were selected.

The chosen one from Portugal will represent the country in the World Cocktail Championship, which this year will take place in Cuba.

From Jornal Madeira

