Lidl will reformulate the project it has for Largo da Cruz Vermelha.

At the end of the meeting with the group’s administrators, Pedro Calado explained that lidl will reformulate the project, which may have a residential component.

The president of the CMF also revealed that the viability of the lidl store above the Barreiros stadium will imply the suspension of the PDM at that location.

From Diário Notícias

Can anyone tell me what they mean by PDM?

