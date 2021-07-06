The president of the Regional Government said this afternoon that he will not lower the IVA in Madeira.

Miguel Albuquerque, who this afternoon is in Câmara de Lobos, at the presentation of a sculpture in the Ilhéu, said on the sidelines of this event that the Region had already reduced 49 million euros in income taxes (IRC, IRS and Surcharge) and that the tax on consumption has no repercussions on the consumer.

Giving the example of IVA reduction in catering, the regional executive president says that whoever went to a restaurant after this reduction, does not see their bill any lower.

Albuquerque argues that the progressive reduction of taxes that have an effect on people’s income is more reasonable.

From Jornal Madeira