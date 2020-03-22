From 12:00 pm on Sunday and until 12:00 am on Monday, Madeira is under orange alert due to the strong wind on the north coast and mountainous regions, which, according to the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere, will register gusts that can reach 120 km / h.

According to the IPMA forecast for today, Madeira will experience periods of rain, changing to showers from the end of the morning, which may be locally intense and accompanied by thunderstorms from the afternoon onwards, being more frequent in the northern and southern slopes. mountainous areas.

There is a possibility of snowfall in the early afternoon of today at the highest points of the island of Madeira, according to the same source.

The wind will be moderate to strong (25 to 45 km / h) from the northwest, with gusts up to 70 km / h, rotating north from the afternoon, and becoming strong (40 to 55 km / h), with gusts that can reach 90 km / h in the west end of Madeira.

In mountainous areas, the wind will be strong west-northwest (45 to 55 km / h), with gusts up to 100 km / h, rotating north from the afternoon, and becoming strong to very strong (45 to 65 km) / h), with gusts up to 120 km / h.

In Funchal, the sky will have periods of light rain, changing to showers from late in the morning, and which may be accompanied by thunderstorms from the afternoon.

