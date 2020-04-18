Log In Register
The President of the Regional Government has no doubt that unemployment will increase. “It will go up, I have no doubt. I am sorry to say it, but it will go up, ”he said this morning at the press conference to publicise the new measures in the context of renewing the state of emergency.

On this occasion, Miguel Albuquerque also revealed that there are 2,528 Madeiran companies that have already requested the lay-off, corresponding to 32,736 workers in this situation. There are also 3,618 self-employed workers, the so-called green receipts, who have already asked for support.

It will be mandatory to use masks for activities of contact with the public and it is the companies and entrepreneurs who have to supply the masks to the employees, explained Miguel Albuquerque. Compliance with the measure will be monitored by the health and labour authorities. As of Wednesday, it is mandatory, businessmen have “two or three days to prepare”.

From DN

Tobi Hughes

5 Responses

  Andy (U.K.)

    My thoughts and prayers are with all these dear folk that normality will steadily return as soon as possible. Your beloved tourists will, I’m sure, enthusiastically return when circumstances allow it. Keep safe and keep well everyone 🙏💚 xx

  Mike Wilkinson

    Dear me, that is more than 10% of the ENTIRE (not just working) population. We have to hope they find some answer pretty soon. Many of us are fortunate in that we don’t need to work, and can just ride this out, but my heart goes out to all those families on the island…..especially the young people, school kids and students whose whole lives will be affected now and in the future… It is becoming a nightmare.
    And ironically, it is those very people who are at very little risk. Some thinking needs to be done.

    G

      Yes. It seems to me that eventually, perhaps it should be discussed whether slowly certain parts of the population with the least risk (young, healthy, not living with older or at risk people they could infect and put in a dangerous situation) could slowly be allowed to return to work, while the situation is carefully monitored. People will die or suffer from both physical and mental ailments if they are unemployed and insecure too long. That should not be underestimated, while also taking into account the segment of the population likely to develop complications from the virus. It’s a balancing act, in my opinion, and will be tricky.

  Mike Wilkinson

    It’s harming practically everything. Except, of course, the environment ! Record low pollution levels..

I love to read your comments, so please leave them below.

