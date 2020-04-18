The case that caused a chain of transmission in Câmara de Lobos has its origins in two brothers, from a large family, who returned from Lisbon on March 15. Both completed the isolation at Quinta do Lorde, in a 14-day quarantine.

On the last day they did tests and the result was negative. They left for their residences, to fulfill another quarantine in the residence.

However, the brothers did not obey the orders of the health authority and were seen walking around several places, including in the city center of Câmara de Lobos and still in Estreito, where they visited family members.

They had contacts with many people, including close family members, who live in Funchal.

At the moment the health authority in the Region is trying to reach all the people who will have been in contact with the two men.