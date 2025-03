With the amount of rain we have had, and still more to come, we will probably see more of this in the coming weeks/months.

The Estrada da Fajã do Mar, in the parish of Faial, is restricted due to falling rocks.

Municipal services are already on site carrying out cleaning work.

Santana City Council recommends caution, taking into account the instability of the location.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...