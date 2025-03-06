IFCN reopens three walking trails

The Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation reported, a few moments ago, that there are three hiking trails that are now passable, after having been closed for safety reasons due to ice.

PR 1 Vereda do Areeiro – percurso transitável desde o Pico do Areeiro até ao Miradouro da Pedra Rija, ao km 1,2

PR 1.1 Vereda da Ilha

PR 1.2 Vereda do Pico Ruivo

However, the Ministry warns of the need for extra care as these are pedestrian routes that are located in areas subject to strong climatic pressure and consequent natural erosion.

Like this: Like Loading...