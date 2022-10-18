South coast and mountainous areas of Madeira under yellow warning due to rain and wind

A wet winding morning to start the day, but hopefully the worse is over and it should clear for the afternoon.

According to the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA), the south coast and mountainous areas of Madeira are under yellow warning due to heavy rain and wind.

On the south coast, gusts can reach up to 80 km/h in the east and west. In this case, the notice is in effect until 11 am on Tuesday.

With regard to precipitation, sometimes heavy, the warning is valid until 9 am this Tuesday.

In relation to mountainous areas, the yellow warning is in effect until 9 am this Tuesday, with periods of rain, sometimes heavy.

