THREE PEOPLE ASSISTED IN THE EMERGENCY ROOM DUE TO THE EARTHQUAKE

Last night was marked by the earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale, which woke up many people. Some people were treated at the hospital shortly after the quake.

There was no major damage to property, but JM knows that at least three individuals were assisted in the Emergency Department of the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital, shortly after the earthquake that shook Madeira.

Questioned by the newspaper, the Health Service of the Autonomous Region of Madeira (SESARAM) confirmed that “three patients” were admitted after the earthquake. With the time of the quake at 4:32 am, the three people ended up being assisted by the medical teams on duty in the emergency room during the early hours of the morning. “The three patients were recorded as anxiety situations, triggered after the earthquake occurred”.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...