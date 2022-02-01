1st REGIONAL WALKING FOOTBALL TOURNAMENT PRESENTED NEXT MONDAY

The Ribeira Brava City Council presents next Monday, February 21, at 3 pm, the 1st Regional Walking Football Tournament.

The sporting event is part of the IV National Tournament that includes Madeira for the first time, through a competition.

The Tournament takes place on Saturday, February 26, at the Estádio Municipal da Ribeira Brava, and brings together regional teams, from the Azores and the mainland.

The official presentation will be attended by the Regional Secretary for Education, Jorge Carvalho, the Mayor of Ribeira Brava, Ricardo Nascimento, the Director of School Sports Services, Elmano Santos, and other partner entities and supporters of the event.

From Jornal Madeira

