DECISION ON THE END OF THE USE OF THE MASK OUTSIDE WILL BE TAKEN IN THE SECOND WEEK OF MARCH

I think this is really being dragged out now, and they should stop the use of the mask altogether, the number of vaccinated is over 90%, so it’s just ridiculous, and should now be made a choice inside and outside.

Miguel Albuquerque said this morning that the decision on the end of the mandatory use of mask in outdoor space will be taken between the first and second week of March.

“We still have numbers that have to be evaluated by the end of the month, but I think that in the first or second week of March we will make that decision”, stressed the official, guaranteeing that the retreat has nothing to do with Carnival, not least because this event “is cancelled”.

Regarding the school environment, the official said that this is a situation that will still be evaluated by the regional health authorities. “I make the decisions by listening to the experts, although the idea is to stop wearing the mask outdoors in schools, but this may not be at the monent”, he underlined.

The president of the Regional Government also recalled that the severity of this variant “is reduced”, that the number of hospitalizations “has decreased” and that vaccination “is increasing substantially”. Therefore, he continued, “we are going to reach 92/93 percent of vaccination and from there we are in a position to transform this pandemic into an endemic disease”, he added.

