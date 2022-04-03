Porto Santo Line cancels Lobo Marinho trips for tomorrow (Monday)

Porto Santo Line has just informed that “tomorrow’s trips, April 4, 2022” between Funchal and Porto Santo, which usually take place at 8:00 am, and from Porto Santo to Funchal at 6:00 pm, “will be canceled due to bad weather conditions, which make it impossible for the ship to dock at the port of Porto Santo, and which jeopardize the safety of its passengers and the ship”, informs the company on social media.

“In this way, exceptionally, we will open extraordinary voyages for Tuesday, April 5, 2022 (FNC-PXO at 8 am and PXO-FNC at 6 pm)”, when sea conditions will be more appropriate.

Porto Santo Line reminds customers that “to change your ticket (which is exempt from the respective fee), please go to one of our counters or call 291 210 300 (Monday to Friday: 9 am-12.30 pm/2 pm -18h) or, send an email to infopsl@gruposousa.pt “.

Take the opportunity to apologize for the inconvenience caused.

