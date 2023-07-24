Emigrant found dead by mother on birthday

An emigrant who was on holiday in Madeira was found dead this Sunday, his birthday, near the family home, in the parish of Fajã da Ovelha, municipality of Calheta.

On the day he turned 41, the ‘young’ emigrant to the United Kingdom was already dead when yesterday, around 7 pm, he was found by his mother in the back of the house, with no evidence of crime.

The emigrant was on vacation in his homeland, at Lombada dos Cedros, parish of Fajã da Ovelha. Sérgio Reis had been emigrating to the United Kingdom for over a decade and was working at Gatwick Airport, in the city of Crawley.

From Diário Notícias

