The ‘Oscars of tourism’ once again distinguished the Region that dethroned eleven opponents this evening. Among them, the Azores and the Canary Islands. Madeira has been winning in this category since 2013, losing only in 2015 to Sardinia.

The ‘Best Island Destination in Europe’ award is ours again.

This is the seventh prize in this category collected by Madeira, which has been winning this coveted Oscar since 2013. The exception was only in 2015, the year in which we lost the title to Sardinia.

The decision was announced by the organization of the World Travel Awards, and a great reward for such a difficult year.

The Region competed directly with the Azores, the Canaries, the Balearic Islands, the Cyclades, Crete, Cyprus, Guernsey, Jersey, Malta, Sardinia and Sicily.

From Jornal Madeira