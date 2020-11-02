In addition to Madeira winning in the category of best island destination in Europe, other awards came to the archipelago for several hotel units.

Thus, the Vila Baleira Hotel, in Porto Santo Vila Baleira Resorts won as the best Resort among the European islands, succeeding Belmond Reid’s Palace, which had won in the previous two years. This year, Reid’s won the best luxury hotel category.

Still on the golden island, Pestana Porto Santo All Inclusive Beach & Spa Resort, won in the category of best all-inclusive hotel. In Funchal, the Hotel Pestana CR7 won at the ‘Lifestyle Hotel 2020’, in a category destined to the islands, repeating the triumph also in the continental territory, with the Hotel Pestana CR7 in Lisbon.

In addition, Portugal has established itself as the best destination in Europe, the Azores won in the category of Best Destination for Adventure Tourism, Lisbon the best destination City and Porto as the best holiday destination. The Algarve, on the other hand, won the best beach.

From Jornal Madeira