The Promotion Association of Madeira launched a communication campaign for the prize, with the objective of bringing greater notoriety to the destination and which was based on the fact that, despite all the crisis generated by the covid-19, Madeira and Porto Santo have recognized as Europe’s best island destination in 2020.

APMadeira also wanted to “ally itself with the spirit of hospitality and the will of recovery of Madeirans, in the current moment of crisis”.

The president of the Regional Government, Miguel Albuquerque, shared the video this morning on social networks, stating that this “is the mirror of our strength and the reflection of the beauty of our islands”.

“Take a peek, delight and share. Madeira is magic,” said the regional executive leader.

See the new APMadeira campaign: