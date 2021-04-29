The Regional Government started to make free organic compost available to the population and farmers, after having reactivated the Composting Plant of the Meia Serra Treatment Station. It is a “100% natural” product, resulting from the transformation of green waste from garden cleaning, announced the Regional Secretariat for the Environment, Natural Resources and Climate Change.

After it was already possible to obtain the compost at the Meia Serra Treatment and Sorting Station of Porto Novo, in Santa Cruz, they will also make this organic material available at the Mercado Abastecedor dos Prazeres, which received the view of Susana Prada this Thursday (April 29).

“With this measure, it is intended, in addition to supporting farmers, that there is a reduction in the use of synthetic (chemical) fertilizers that harm the environment. We will be taking advantage of valuable waste and transforming it into new resources”, he underlined the ruler.

The regional secretary also said that, “in the short term”, such an initiative will take place in the municipalities of Santana and Câmara de Lobos.

This organic material – called Biovalor – will thus be available in a container with a capacity of 25 m3 (about 10 tons) and will be replaced as needed, depending on its flow.

From Diário Notícias