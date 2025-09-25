National seismic network records new earthquake off Madeira

The national seismic network of the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA) recorded in the early hours of this Thursday, September 25, an earthquake measuring 1.4 on the Richter scale, with its epicenter located southeast of the Madeira archipelago.

According to information provided by IPMA, the earthquake occurred at 4:18 am (UTC time), at a depth of 10 kilometers in the Atlantic Ocean, and was not felt on land.

The report comes less than 24 hours after another earthquake in the region. At 10:19 PM (UTC) yesterday, a magnitude 4.0 earthquake was recorded, with its epicenter east-northeast of Desertas and at a depth of 10 kilometers. The tremor was felt on land, both on Madeira Island and Porto Santo Island, but caused no damage.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...