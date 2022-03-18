Ponta Delgada Church welcomes ‘Barroco a Norte

The third concert within the scope of the ‘Barroco a Norte’ project takes place this Saturday, March 19, at the Igreja Matriz in Ponta Delgada, with a performance by the Funchal Baroque Ensemble.

The event, with free admission, starts at 7 pm, under the motto ‘The Passion Concerts’.

Promoted by the Regional Secretariat for Tourism and Culture, through the Regional Directorate for Culture, the concert cycle has the collaboration of the Associação Notas e Sinfonias Atlânticas, an entity that, since 2013, manages the Madeira Classical Orchestra and the Madeira Classical Orchestra Association.

This month of March, the ‘Baroque a Norte’ has already passed through the Church of São Jorge, on the 5th, and the Church of São Vicente, on the 12th.

Here’s the schedule for Saturday’s concert:

Johann Kaspar Ferdinand Fischer (1656 – 1746):

Ouverture -Suite op. 1 No. 2 in A minor “Le Journal du Printemps”

Antonio Lucio Vivaldi (1678 – 1741):

Violin Concerto op. 8 nº 2 in G minor “L’Estate”

Francesco Barbella (1692 – 1732):

Concerto for Bevel Flute No. 3 in C major

Like this: Like Loading...