Some Rally cars are already in Madeira

The first group of vehicles that will participate in the next edition of the Rali Vinho da Madeira and that come from outside the archipelago have already landed on the island.

As planned for this transport, which in 2023 will be staged given the size of the logistical operation involved, the unloading in the Port of Caniçal of the competition vehicles and other support vehicles of the Sports & You, Bernardo Sousa, Diego Ruiloba, Kris Meeke and Paulo and Pedro Meireles, and Racing4You, Ernesto Cunha and Rafael Cardeira teams, took place this afternoon.

