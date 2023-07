From tomorrow until the 30th of July, visitors to MadeiraShopping will have access to a rally car simulator.

Between 2 pm and 10 pm, on Floor 0 of the Madeira shopping centre, visitors to the center can experience the sensation of being behind the wheel of a Ford Fiesta R5 in a rally for free.

The experience is completely free and designed for participants aged 10 and over.

From Jornal Madeira

