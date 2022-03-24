24-YEAR-OLD MISSING IN CÂMARA DE LOBOS SINCE SUNDAY MORNING

Diogo Serrão has been missing since Sunday morning in Câmara de Lobos.

Contrary to what JM initially reported, it is not a child, but a young man, aged 24, who lives in Bairro das Malvinas.

On social media, several appeals are being made to anyone who knows the whereabouts of the young man who, for two nights, has not slept at home. On the day he disappeared, the young man was wearing a blue t-shirt, colorful shorts and white sneakers.

According to our findings, he is a young man with associated psychological problems and who needs medication.

Anyone with any information is requested to contact 291911040 or, physically, the PSP Police Station in Câmara de Lobos.

Like this: Like Loading...