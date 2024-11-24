Adverse weather conditions force pregnant woman to ‘give birth’ in Porto Santo

Due to the weather on Saturday night, with the intensity of the rain and wind, it was not possible to transport a 38-week pregnant woman from Porto Santo to Madeira by air.

Given the situation, the woman, who had even gone to the airport in the early evening, ended up returning to the Porto Santo Dr. Francisco Rodrigues Jardim Health Center.

EMIR gave birth at the Porto Santo Health Center

Place where the delivery took place by the Rapid Intervention Medical Team (EMIR).

Everything went well and, as soon as possible, the Medical Team will accompany the transport to Madeira, for which air resources from the Portuguese Air Force will be deployed.

From Jornal Madeira

