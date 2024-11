A set of metal structures was knocked down by the wind this morning in Câmara de Lobos.

The damage surprises those passing through the city center, in Praça da República, between the City Hall building and the Madeira Press Museum.

The strong winds of the last few hours ended up knocking down those metal structures that are used, for example, for events related to the eco-schools program.

From Jornal Madeira

