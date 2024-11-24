Thanks to Colin Watts for this beautiful video.

“Above the Clouds” is a time-lapse video that showcases the majestic mountains of Madeira Island. Captured over a five-year period, the video features over 10,000 individual images, meticulously compiled to present the ethereal flow of clouds through the mountains and the mesmerizing trails of stars above.

The video focuses on the region between Pico do Areeiro, Pico Ruivo, and Bica da Cana, capturing the unique beauty and grandeur that this area of Madeira offers to both residents and visitors. Regrettably, the recent fires in this area have caused significant damage, and it is our sincere hope that the region will recover from this devastating event.

We present this video as a testament to the resilience and enduring spirit of Madeira, showcasing its natural wonders and the dedication required to create such a captivating visual experience.

