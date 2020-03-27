Log In Register
How are you all coping with quarantine and lock down.?

Anyone having any side effects?

I have had headaches on and off over the last week, I have been drinking water so now I have put it down to coffee.

In the past if I missed my daily coffee I would get a headache and this is all I can put it down to. I only usually have two coffees a day in the morning and always out, I never drink coffee at home.

So I have been having instant coffee at home, we have a nespresso machine as well, and I hate both… I miss my 2 Chinesa’s in the morning.

Anyone else having side effects, let me know below.

Tobi Hughes

21 Responses

  1. Bryan J Reply

    Oh sorry to hear that, you can buy overpriced Paracetomol over here if you need them ! And I don’t think I could survive without my tassimo machine , I drink loads of coffee and have withdrawals if I don’t drink it, I usually bring 2 jars of Nescafé cap Colombie with me when I visit Madeira, don’t think it’s available there, Coping ok with the lockdown but now Boris has the virus and Matt Hancock ! …….no ones immune eh !

  3. Judith Ann Grant Reply

    My daughter had very same symptoms once. It IS Caffeine withdrawal 4:sure. Especially if you are used to those strong Maderian Tiny cups. Hope you feel.better soon

  4. Allan Reply

    Tobi its not just the coffee you are missing going
    out meeting friends socialising in general sitting
    at home in front of a pc its just no the same.

  5. Lesley Robertson Reply

    Side effects of quarantine? Getting all the washing and ironing done on our premature return from Madeira. 😂

  6. T Reply

    Yes caffeine withdrawal symptoms but also from fresh air you can feel tired, no traffic pollution but I have plenty of tea and chocolate so I’m happy 😀

  7. Nicola Reply

    I would imagine it’s stress Tobi. Even though outwardly we may be coping and dealing with what’s happening, I think our subconscious is absolutely freaking out.
    I wake up every morning and hope it’s a bad dream. When I realise that it is real, my stomach turns over and I feel the panic start. It’s horrible.

  8. Steve B Reply

    I’m OK, but my good lady’s side effects include:
    groaning;
    eye-rolling;
    head shaking;
    and tutting;
    Can’t be anything to do with my utterly brilliant jokes.

    These side effects are apparent right now…

    • Steve B Reply

      Naah. She seems quite calm there knitting away at the moment. No idea why it’s in the shape of a noose.

  10. Elaine Reply

    We have plenty of alcohol but not drinking anywhere nearly as much as we usually do so I think we prefer social drinking in the bars. Probably eating the same but but too much as getting much exercise. I am also getting a lot of headaches and feel tired but think those are the combined effect of way too much screen time. Unfortunately we don’t have a garden here in the UK but are able to have the windows open during this mini heatwave but think we will have the heating back on next week as been told to expect blizzards, so staying home will have its benefits then.
    Other than that we are coping very well so far…..

    Stay safe and healthy everyone 🤪 and thank you Tobi for keeping us up to date with all the news in Madeira x

  11. Emily De-Sousa Reply

    I couldn’t believe the price of paracetamol here – almost €4 for a pack of 16 and no option to go in the supermarket and purchase identical for 19p like in the UK. Strepsils are also hugely overpriced – nearly €8 for a pack! Someone somewhere is cashing in nicely I should think!

    As for quaertine side effects, I haven’t noticed any as yet, but I have done a lot of Spring cleaning, started watching the large amount of DVDS that were just stored away unwatched, done plenty of baking, got around to mending a tear in my dog walking bodywarmer and am working my way through a large puzzle book that I have had stored in a drawer in the wardrobe for over 10 years and never looked at before!

    It’s lovely to be able to hear the birds singing in Funchal and we can also now gear the local church clock chiming the hours. The noise and pollution from the cars and motorcycles is so little now, that the smog that seemed to hang over Funchal on many days has gone and the air feels so much cleaner.

  12. Pat Reply

    Poor Toby I think it’s worry , I also miss chinesa it’s torture really. Use your machine it’s better that instant . Just to say your emails are the first thing I look at when I get up in a morning. Keep the good work up.

  13. Maurice Reed Reply

    Nearing the end of week 1 thankfully a stock of 1920 Brandy under the stairs. We’ve decided to get on with cleaning house even though nobody will be coming to see it. Also, have loads of previously recorded films to watch and a stock of Dvds too. Will probably have gone stir-crazy by week 4!

  14. Cefyn Reply

    18 days in quarantine now…Im really missing all those dawdling tourists on the streets holding hands in case they loose each other which I have to skirt around making my walk to work twice as long…all those eyerolls and tutting have now to be aimed at my dog and cats, and my hissing at the local goats next door……

I love to read your comments, so please leave them below.

