The crystal clear sea and magnificent landscapes of Madeira are part of the new campaign video by Turismo de Portugal, which has already started in several countries.

“It is time to stop. It is time to take a break, for the good of the world. For now, we can dream of those incredible days to come. We are in this together”, this is the message written in Portugal’s description for the world.

Lisbon, Porto and Douro also make this reflection poster that Turismo de Portugal brings to people, in an exceptional moment of world break.