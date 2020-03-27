Since February 29, 144 suspected cases have been studied in the Region, said Bruna Gouveia, vice president of IASAÚDE.

Of the 24 positive cases reported today, there are nine men and 15 women.

Of these, four tourists of Dutch nationality and 20 are from Madeira, 13 of whom are from Funchal, five from Câmara de Lobos and two from Ponta do Sol.

Only one patient remains in the unit dedicated to Covid-19, 23 of whom have only mild symptoms and are isolated in their homes or, in the case of the four tourists, in Quinta do Lorde.

Five cases with local transmission are identified, one more than yesterday. The situation reported today is a close contact with one of the patients diagnosed this Friday.

On active surveillance are 694 people. Of these, 11 are health professionals.

Also according to Bruna Gouveia, 1358 people are in self-surveillance, a decrease achieved with the end of the isolation period of some people.

The SRS 24 line has already received a total of 4138 calls.