We have a new Sushi Restaurant in Caniço Sakura Sushi. The new place has been open for takeaway for a couple of weeks and will open its doors on Monday to sit and enjoy a meal inside or on the terrace.

They do a wide selection of choices, and everything comes well packaged for takeaway, with a generous amount of wasabi and soy sauce. The food and service were excellent.

Anyone wishing to try can order from here https://sakurasushi.encomenda.me/ , its a very simple way to order online, and you will receive a 15% discount on your first order, and then take away orders after that will be 10% discount.

Take away service can be delivered to Funchal, Garajau, Caniço, Santa Cruz through to Machico.

This Saturday 16th May Delivery to Ponta do Sol and Calheta

If you wish to try the Sushi they are arranging a special delivery to Ponta do Sol, and Calheta, place you order on the link above, there are multiple ways to order, or place your order with James at Madeira Now [email protected]

Photos of the Sushi we tried.