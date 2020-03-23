Log In Register
Message from sam:

If you are not booked on any flight to the UK beyond tomorrow, please contact BA to arrange your flight home now!

Easyjet and Tui are not currently flying to Madeira, so if you are booked with those airlines, you need to book yourself on to the only carrier that is flying back to UK which is BA to Gatwick.

For other countries you will need to book one of the 2 daily flights with TAP to Lisbon and then arrange a connecting flight from there.

It is important that you check the ANAM website and your countries airport websites to check your flight status as schedules can and might change again.

Staying here should NOT be an option unless you are a resident. You MUST return to your own country.

Previous ArticleMadeira Life Under Lock Down
Next ArticlePolice escort passengers disembarked in Madeira to quarantine at resort
Tobi Hughes

6 Responses

  1. Jill and George Hobbs Reply

    Hi Tobi, my husband and I have been in Funchal for over four weeks. We flew here from Bristol, we soon realised the seriousness of the virus and have been selfisolating and taking every precaution. We are privately renting so don’t come in contact with tourists! Our flight back was cancelled. We are perfectly happy to stay here and sit it out till the worst is over. We feel safe on our beloved Madeira Island. Please could you reassure us that this is is a lawful and allowed by local government, we don’t have any Portuguese language to check for ourselves. Thank you Tobi. Jill and George Hobby from the West Country in U.K.

    • Maurice Reed Reply

      I think you will be ok. Keep your heads down so as to not antagonize any locals. Only venture out to get foodstuffs.

  2. aromasammy Reply

    I didn’t want to have to say this publicly as I am not a legal advisor, especially in this very unusual situation. However, the legality in staying here is clear. You are NOT a legal resident. We are in transition phase with BREXIT.

    If you do become ill you will put an additional STRAIN on our health care system….you may even encounter problems in receiving it!!!!!

    So, as our Ambassador said in his speech a few days ago, saying you MUST go home. This advice is not being taken seriously……IT IS NOW SERIOUS……YOU MUST GO HOME!

    • Al Reply

      Are you suggesting that the Madeiran authorities have overruled the EU’s Article 21 regarding free movement of EU citizens? Up until the end of the transition period (end of December), UK nationals should continue to benefit from the same rights of movements and settlement as other EU nationals. This should include healthcare provided that you have an EHIC card.

      I completely appreciate and agree with the urgency in persuading those without permanent homes (rented or owned) to leave the island and return home, but unless you have something in writing from the Madeiran authorities to support this, your comments do risk causing uncessary panic and stress amongst those who (in some cases) are pretty powerless to change their current situation.

      I stand to be corrected, but please let’s back things up with verifiable facts.

  3. Amanda Reply

    Totally agree with the comments made by aromosammy- leave the Island!
    If you get ill what do you expect ?
    The e card will not help you gain medical help … how long have you been warned ! You are a tourist … of no Madeiran fixed abode !

