Message from sam:

If you are not booked on any flight to the UK beyond tomorrow, please contact BA to arrange your flight home now!

Easyjet and Tui are not currently flying to Madeira, so if you are booked with those airlines, you need to book yourself on to the only carrier that is flying back to UK which is BA to Gatwick.

For other countries you will need to book one of the 2 daily flights with TAP to Lisbon and then arrange a connecting flight from there.

It is important that you check the ANAM website and your countries airport websites to check your flight status as schedules can and might change again.

Staying here should NOT be an option unless you are a resident. You MUST return to your own country.