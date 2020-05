Several plants (willows) have been stolen from the pots at Bar Cais da Ribeira, in Funchal.

According to the owner, the plants were taken around 9:30 pm, when people circulate in that area to go hiking.

Márcio Nóbrega explained to DIÁRIO that he has already managed to identify the individual through video surveillance cameras, and that he is a middle-aged man who, when he passes by, tskes the plants and discreetly puts them in a bag.

The owner asks for common sense and regrets these attitudes.

From Diário Notícias