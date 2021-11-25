COVID-19: CALHETA CANCELS CHRISTMAS EVENTS

The program of Christmas parties in Calheta was cancelled, as announced by the president of this Câmara, Carlos Teles, at the end of Thursday’s Chamber meeting.

“The truth is that this pandemic situation is getting worse day by day and also here in the municipality of Calheta”, justified Edil, recalling that Public Health is the main priority and that the measures seek to prevent the option of confinement will again be a mandatory solution in a few months’ time.

Cancellations include the traditional Christmas concert, which was scheduled for December 7 at the Prazeres pavilion, as well as the municipality’s children’s Christmas party, although the delivery of the usual gifts is maintained, by sending them to all schools of the county.

The party for municipal employees was also cancelled, as was the luncheon with residents over 60 years of age.

The ‘Market Night’, which was scheduled, as usual, to take place in Prazeres, was changed to ‘Market Day’, in order to allow farmers and artisans in the municipality to have the opportunity to sell their products. but in a safer way, since during the day there are no large gatherings.

Câmara de Lobos have announced they will also cancel events planned for December.

From Jornal Madeira

