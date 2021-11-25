Madeira with 56 New Cases of Covid

Madeira registers, this Thursday, 56 new cases of covid-19, of which two are imported: 1 from Spain and 1 from France. The rest concern local transmission.

The epidemiological bulletin reports that 54 recovered, so that the total number of active cases is now 619. Among the active cases, there are 57 people who are hospitalized: 53 in Polyvalent Units and 4 in the Intensive Care Unit dedicated to covid-19 , at the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital. It should be noted that 52 people are isolated in a dedicated hotel unit and the rest remain in their own accommodation.

